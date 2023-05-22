School bus driver strike ends in Georgia as union members ratify new contract

The union said drivers went on strike because the company retaliated against union members by taking away paid summer work when contract talks faltered. The union filed legal charges with the National Labor Relations Board accusing First Student of breaking labor laws. The company denies breaking labor laws.

The union said about 40 drivers, bus monitors and mechanics went on strike. The company said about 20 employees crossed picket lines and kept driving.

It’s illegal for public employees to bargain collectively or strike in Georgia, but those rules don’t apply to drivers for private school bus companies.

The district’s bus drivers voted to join the union in December.

Dalton held school online on the first day of the strike, and then in person.

"First Student wants to thank Dalton Public Schools and their families for their patience and understanding during this process," spokesperson Jen Biddinger told the Chattanooga Times Free Press in an email. "We look forward to getting back to focusing fully on what we do best, providing safe and reliable transportation."

