Scholarship programs to assist health, science students

Tennessee State and Meharry Medical College previously announced an accelerated pipeline program focused on preparing African American doctors and dentists to provide care to underserved communities. The initiative is named for Tennessee State alumnus and cardiac surgeon Dr. Levi Watkins Jr., who holds an honorary degree from Meharry.

The program prepares qualified Tennessee State students for early acceptance to Meharry, allowing them to complete their undergraduate and medical school studies in seven years, instead of eight.