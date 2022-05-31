ajc logo
Schierbaum named Atlanta interim police chief

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said an assistant chief will lead the city’s police department while a search goes on to find a permanent replacement

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said an assistant chief will lead the city's police department while a search goes on to find a permanent replacement, news outlets reported.

Dickens named Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum as interim police chief. The move comes after Chief Rodney Bryant announced his retirement last month.

“He has the credentials and the experience. But perhaps most importantly, he has the trust of his peers and the trust of the city,” Dickens said.

Schierbaum joined the department in 2002.

The mayor said the city has started the process of finding a permanent chief.

