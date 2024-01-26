Scammers hacked doctors prescription accounts to get bonanza of illegal pills, prosecutors say

She said it exposed vulnerabilities in the e-prescription system used by doctors and other prescribers to electronically send prescriptions directly to pharmacies.

“The defendant found ways to exploit the system,” Donnelly said in her office in the Mineola courthouse on Friday. “It’s a reminder that drug dealers have become cyber criminals.”

Magarian faces 19 criminal charges, including illegally selling a controlled substance and illegally diverting prescription medications.

“My client is 21 years old with no criminal record," his lawyer, Douglas Rankin, wrote in an email. “This is a rush to judgment and I fully expect that my client will be fully exonerated."

Prosecutors say the scheme involved surreptitiously acquiring doctor’s credentials and creating fraudulent e-prescription accounts.

Magarian then generated fake patient information, which was used to generate thousands of prescriptions for drugs such as Oxycodone, Promethazine and Codeine. Those prescriptions were then sent out to pharmacies along the East Coast, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Florida, Georgia, Texas and the Carolinas.

A team of runners then picked up the prescription drugs, which Magarian sold online, communicating with customers using Telegram and collecting payments through cryptocurrency and other digital payments, prosecutors said.

Donnelly said Magarian and his crew lived a lavish lifestyle off their scheme, purchasing luxury cars, frequenting steakhouses and strip clubs and enjoying courtside seats at NBA games.

She said law-enforcement officials on Long Island learned of the scheme last February after a local pharmacist alerted authorities about a suspicious prescription from an out-of-state doctor.