SC officials looking for rabid puppy's lost littermate

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday that the agency recently identified a rabid puppy that was born in Edgefield County, near Lanier Road in the town of Johnston.

The small, tan-and-white pit bull puppy was approximately seven weeks old and weighed about five pounds. The dog and a littermate were taken to Augusta, Georgia between July 14 and July 17. Both puppies were also taken to a gathering in Clearwater, South Carolina around that time, the agency said. The rabid puppy was also taken to a birthday party in Florence, South Carolina.