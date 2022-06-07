S.C. man jumps in lake, dies after high-speed Georgia chase

Local news outlets report that Akeem O. Lukie of Greenwood, South Carolina, was pulled from Lake Hartwell on the Georgia-South Carolina state line before dawn Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County, Georgia had tried to pull over a Dodge Charger after the car sped on Interstate 85 at 125 mph (200 kph). As deputies chased Lukie northbound, they say he hit hit another car on the bridge over Lake Hartwell and then hit the bridge guardrail.