S.C. man jumps in lake, dies after high-speed Georgia chase

BREAKING: Man with rifle barricaded in home in Hall County, police say
Georgia News
44 minutes ago
A South Carolina man jumped into a lake and died Monday after leading officers on a high speed-chase that ended when his car crashed

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man jumped into a lake and died Monday after leading officers on a high speed-chase that ended when his car crashed.

Local news outlets report that Akeem O. Lukie of Greenwood, South Carolina, was pulled from Lake Hartwell on the Georgia-South Carolina state line before dawn Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County, Georgia had tried to pull over a Dodge Charger after the car sped on Interstate 85 at 125 mph (200 kph). As deputies chased Lukie northbound, they say he hit hit another car on the bridge over Lake Hartwell and then hit the bridge guardrail.

Deputies say Lukie then ran from the car and jumped into the lake from the bridge. Franklin County deputies say they saw Lukie trying to swim and threw him a rope to try to pull him out.

Deputies last saw Lukie going under the bridge. His body was recovered hours later in water 26 feet (8 meters) deep.

The car was registered to Lukie’s wife.

