Savrasov scores 18 as Georgia Southern beats Marshall 81-76

57 minutes ago
Led by Andrei Savrasov's 18 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 81-76 on Thursday night

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 18 points as Georgia Southern beat Marshall 81-76 on Thursday night.

Savrasov also had three steals for the Eagles (10-6). Jalen Finch added 17 points while going 7 of 12 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Tai Strickland shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Thundering Herd (12-4) were led in scoring by Taevion Kinsey, who finished with 22 points and six assists. Andrew Taylor added 18 points, six assists and four steals for Marshall. In addition, Micah Handlogten had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

