Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern past Troy 79-64

Georgia News | 39 minutes ago
Andrei Savrasov had 14 points off the bench to lead Georgia Southern to a 79-64 win over Troy

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 14 points off the bench to lift Georgia Southern to a 79-64 win over Troy on Saturday.

Cam Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (12-9, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Eric Boone added 11 points. Zack Bryant had 11 points.

Duke Miles scored a season-high 21 points for the Trojans (10-10, 4-6), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Nick Stampley added 12 points. Zay Williams had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 3-1 against the Trojans on the season. In the most recent matchup, Troy defeated Georgia Southern 68-56 on Friday.

