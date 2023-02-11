X
Dark Mode Toggle

Savrasov leads Georgia Southern past Arkansas State 68-53

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Led by Andrei Savrasov's 24 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 68-53

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov's 24 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Arkansas State 68-53 on Saturday.

Savrasov added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Tai Strickland recorded six points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12). Arkansas State also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Omar El-Sheikh. Markise Davis also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Georgia Southern visits Marshall while Arkansas State hosts Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man accidently shoots himself during road rage incident in Paulding

Credit: AP

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team
8h ago

Credit: AP

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team
8h ago

Credit: AP

IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
9h ago
The Latest
Kinsey scores 37 as Marshall knocks off Georgia State 88-77
1h ago
Georgia hands Kentucky damaging 75-68 defeat
3h ago
‘Georgia border crisis’ subject of Senate talks on immigrant influx
9h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Super Bowl Guide: Just the facts, if you are just joining (including how to watch)
22m ago
Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top