Savannah's ex-police chief released from federal prison

Willie Lovett, 72, was released from Residential Reentry Management-Atlanta, a high-security reentry and treatment facility where he was serving a 7 1/2 year sentence for his role in a commercial gambling operation. Lovett will serve three years of supervised release after leaving custody, The Savannah Morning News reported.

A federal jury in 2014 convicted Lovett, who was the police chief in Savannah, for taking money over a 14-year period from Randall Wayne Roach to protect his Magic Midway carnival gambling operation. He also was convicted of two counts each of extortion and making false statements to FBI agents.