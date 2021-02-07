Savannah yanks liquor license of bar after deadly shooting

“I think... when people read about this or hear stories, they think it’s some sort of back alley bar, but we’re not,” Putman said.

Putman said the only other incident happened more than two years ago when someone brought in a gun and it fired after falling and hitting the ground. No one was reported to be injured.

Putman said he's now hired more off-duty officers and will use a metal detector on every customer who enters. He's scheduled to ask the Savannah’s City Council on Thursday to reinstate Tree House’s liquor license. Putman said the bar's 26 employees are now out of work.

“Every employee now is a victim of that murder because they’ve since lost their job,” he said.