Savannah weighs changes to St. Patrick's Day festivities

The mayor said proposed changes to the festivities are intended to help local bars and restaurants reap a greater share of the profits from the Irish holiday, even in parts of the city that aren't near the downtown parade route and nightlife districts.

Savannah's City Council is scheduled to take up the changes Feb. 10.

Johnson has promised a decision on whether to grant a permit for this year's parade by Feb. 21. The city withheld a permit because of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“I know the city wants it, our community wants it," Johnson said. “We need it to some extent to get back together.”