Savannah suburb freezes some rezoning for 8 months

“We have a limited amount of water and sewer north of I-16,” said Baxter.

He said the city needs to make sure needed water and sewer is available before more development.

A lobbyist for the Savannah Area Realtors warned the halt will harm economic growth.

“Because of the economic impact of some of these multifamily developments and these industrial developments, there’s a lot of money at play,” said Cody Jones.

Jones said because this was a zoning issue, more public notice should have been given before the meeting. City council members said they would examine notice requirements.