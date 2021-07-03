Savannah schools lack bus drivers to carry all students

The school system said in a statement that the job market is tight for bus drivers and that the pandemic exacerbated a shortage that had been building for years.

“Competition among other transportation companies combined with the extensive training and credential requirements for drivers is contributing to staffing challenges,” the district said.

Savannah-Chatham County said it's trying to hire more bus drivers and that it could add the ability to carry more students. But the district said that once the first semester starts in August, it will keep the same bus routes until at least January.

"We just have reached the point where the resources are not available to provide those services," Tammy Perkins, the district's lead director of transportation, told the Savannah Morning News. "We are making the announcements as early as we possibly can to give families an opportunity over the next few weeks to make some adjustments and arrangements for their students."