Savannah River project in discussion after court ruling

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed replacing the lock and dam with a rock weir fish passage that would have dramatically lowered the pool of water in the Savannah River between Augusta and North Augusta.

U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel recently ruled that the plan did not adhere to a federal law, the Augusta Chronicle reported. The federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016 required the pool be maintained at the level it was when the law was enacted in December 2016. The Corps of Engineers can appeal the judge's decision.