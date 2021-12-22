Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Savannah reimposes mask requirement amid COVID rise

Georgia News
35 minutes ago
Savannah is reinstituting a mask requirement inside city-owned buildings amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the contagious omicron variant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced Wednesday that the city is reinstituting a mask requirement inside city-owned buildings amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the contagious omicron variant.

The announcement came a day after Atlanta's mayor reissued a mask order for her city. Atlanta's order also applies to private businesses.

Johnson encouraged businesses to make employees and customers wear masks, saying now was the time to do everything possible to “mitigate the oncoming wave.”

“We know it’s coming, so we need to prepare proactively for that to happen,” he said at his weekly news conference.

For now, the city's New Year's Eve fireworks celebration and other future events will go forward, but Johnson said that could change if infections, hospitalizations and community spread continue rising sharply.

Infections in Georgia rose to nearly 6,000 cases detected on Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average of infections has more than doubled in less than a week.

At an event Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp said no new statewide mitigation measures were immediately planned, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"I think from looking where we are, we’re still holding our own,” he said.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
35m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
35m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
35m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top