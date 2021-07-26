Savannah reimposes mask mandate as COVID-19 cases spike

Johnson said the delta variant of COVID-19, low vaccination rates and large gatherings over the July 4 holiday may be contributing to the rise.

“Many people have just let their guard down,” Johnson said. "They've stopped masking, they've stopped social distancing regardless of vaccination status.”

Savannah was the first Georgia city to impose a mask mandate last year. In May, it dropped the requirement but advised unvaccinated people and medically vulnerable people to keep wearing masks.

“None of us want to take a backward step in our return to normalcy, but wearing a masks is the simple, easy, most inexpensive thing we can do to protect ourselves and those around us," the first-term mayor said.

For now, Johnson said the city will allow large outdoor events to continue, as long as organizers take safety precautions.

As of Thursday, 46% of Chatham County residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine, just above Georgia's 45% rate. People 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

“Are we effectively punishing those who did the right thing, who took the vaccine? And the answer is yes, we probably are," Johnson said. “But the minority is being punished because of the inaction of the majority.”

