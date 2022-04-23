Savannah puts the brakes on its largest road race

The marathon averaged up to 16,000 runners each year, according to Visit Savannah, the city's tourism bureau. It previously reported that the 2019 marathon had an economic impact of $23 million.

Michael Owens, president of Savannah's Tourism Leadership Council, said the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon gave the city's hospitality industry a needed shot in the arm during what's otherwise a slow period for tourists right before the holidays.

"To be honest with you, it's devastating," Owens told WTOC-TV. "I've gotten more phone calls about this than anything. I've gotten more calls about the cancellation of Rock 'n' Roll than I did in the beginning of the pandemic."

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic and returning on a smaller scale last fall, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon had been expected to make a full comeback in November before city officials pulled the plug.

The mayor said he's confident Savannah will thrive whether or not the marathon eventually returns.

“We’ve been here since 1733,” Johnson said. "We’ve dealt with disappointment before.”