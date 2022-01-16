Hamburger icon
Savannah postpones its MLK Day parade, citing omicron threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s oldest city is postponing its Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, with organizers citing a spike in coronavirus cases and the threat of the highly infectious omicron variant.

It’s the second straight year the pandemic has caused Savannah to mark the Monday holiday without a parade honoring the slain civil rights leader. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told news outlets he hopes the parade can be rescheduled later this year if COVID-19 cases drop.

“In the time we would’ve invested in a parade, let us invest in making our community better," Johnson said. "Let us invest in making our city better, let us invest in doing kind and random acts of kindness to our fellow man and for our fellow man. That is the spirit of MLK.”

Even without a parade, the mayor and other dignitaries planned Saturday to unveil a bronze bust of King at a new park bearing his name in the Plant Riverside entertainment district on Savannah's downtown riverfront.

Investigations
