Savannah postpones its MLK Day parade, citing omicron threat

It’s the second straight year the pandemic has caused Savannah to mark the Monday holiday without a parade honoring the slain civil rights leader. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told news outlets he hopes the parade can be rescheduled later this year if COVID-19 cases drop.

“In the time we would’ve invested in a parade, let us invest in making our community better," Johnson said. "Let us invest in making our city better, let us invest in doing kind and random acts of kindness to our fellow man and for our fellow man. That is the spirit of MLK.”