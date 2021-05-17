Savannah police officer charged with cruelty to children

The Savannah Police Department said officers were called Saturday to a house where Cpl. Vincent Miller was accused by a parent of suspicious acts against a two-year-old child. Video showed the 32-year-old Miller, who was off duty and at a neighbor's house, punctured the child with an unknown object.

Miller was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of cruelty to children. Online records show he remains jailed Monday without bail. It's unclear if Miller has a lawyer to speak for him.