Savannah police chief to resign amid uproar over shooting

Elder James Johnson of the Racial Justice Network said there were too many police shootings under Minter’s watch and he also has questioned the training of officers in the field.

In response to Minter's announcement, Savannah City Manager Jay Melder said the city was grateful for Minter's service.

"Chief Minter is the definition of a professional police chief, and I thank him for his tireless service to the City of Savannah, our residents, businesses, and visitors. I wish him well in the confirmation process and in all future endeavors, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity,” he said.

In a statement, Minter said: “Being Savannah’s police chief has been an honor and I look forward to the potential opportunity to continue my service to this community and all of southeast Georgia."

Melder has appointed Assistant Chief Lenny Gunther to serve as interim chief effective July 30. Gunther has served the department since 2001. The city will launch a nationwide search for Savannah’s next chief, but the final decision rests with Melder.

Mayor Van Johnson said he had mixed emotions about Minter's announcement, but noted it wasn’t unexpected following the news of Minter’s nomination in May.

“I knew that this day was going to come once it was announced that he was nominated,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he wants to give Gunther an opportunity to see what he can do in his new role.

“I don’t want to rush so quickly to a national hire and we miss a local opportunity,” he said. “Chief Gunther was raised in the Savannah Police Department and so, I would be interested ... in giving Chief Gunther an opportunity to see what he can do.”