Savannah parents of kids with autism have few care options

Baynes was able to apply for CAPS (Childcare and Parent Services) scholarships, which covered part of her tuition at Kicklighter.

“I was a college graduate at the time, a young parent, working a minimum wage nine-to-five job,” said Baynes.

With the ever-rising cost of living, she said she would not have been able to afford this invaluable piece of her daughter’s development without subsidized tuition. Today, because of a policy change in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CAPS covers the full cost of daycare for children who qualify for the state funding.

Kicklighter provides ABA (applied behavioral analysis) therapy, which significantly benefits kids with autism. It’s one of only two day cares in the entire 40-county region in Southeast Georgia that provides that level of service for kids on the spectrum.

The school serves about 15 children with disabilities alongside 84 neurotypical kids in what is referred to as an inclusion setting.

“It has actually helped her tremendously,” said Baynes. “Now, when she transitions into kindergarten, I know she’s ready.”

SCARCITY PUTS PRESSURE ON EXISTING SPECIAL NEEDS CENTERS

In 2019, the Matthew Reardon Early Learning Academy (ELA) opened to address the enormous need for autism services for young children, marking the second day care facility that provides in-house ABA therapy in the 40-county region. The school, which caters to ages 13 months to pre-K, is smaller and serves about 30 students.

Although other daycare centers may take in kids with special needs (they’re required to under ADA law as long as it’s a reasonable accommodation), they do not provide ABA Therapy or hire licensed therapists as part of their staff, so parents seeking treatment must take their child to a separate program or service.

What sets Kicklighter and Matthew Reardon apart from other daycares is the level of professional care provided as part of the day care service, according to Melissa Cole, executive director of the Child Care Resource & Referral of Southeast Georgia.

As Cole points out, the ratio of those available resources to families in need is severely imbalanced.

The issue is compounded, when “you have to put extra eyes on a child … at times (the daycare) will need to lower student-to-teacher ratios in order to do that,” explains Cole.

According to directors of both Kicklighter and Matthew Reardon, their centers constantly receive calls from nearby schools about not being equipped enough to care for a child with a developmental disability.

“We get calls all day long, saying ‘I have to move my child in two weeks because they can’t handle my child anymore’,” recounts Stacey Davis, executive director of Kicklighter, “And that puts a strain on everybody.”

The Matthew Reardon ELA added on a fourth classroom that exclusively serves kids with autism on a more severe spectrum, but the demand is invariably still there.

“Our waitlist for kids with autism is extensive and it’s really hard to get more kids in,” said Ciarra Torres, director of the ELA, who notes there are about 20 applications on the waitlist so far.

Some parents travel from as far as Ludowici, a city nearly 60 miles away, so their child can attend their school, according to Torres.

Davis at the Kicklighter school said she’s also looking to expand their capacity to serve more kids with special needs. The school currently employs three registered behavioral techs that work directly with students. Davis said they want to increase that number to eight, but a big hurdle is funding.

“If daycare centers could have the right funding to train their staff, then more centers can afford to take children on the spectrum,” said Davis.

According to 2018 CDC data, about 1 in 44 eight-year-old children have been diagnosed with ASD.

“Parents are becoming more aware that early intervention is the key and not just waiting to see ‘oh is this going to get better’,” said Davis, “what we need is more resources to help child care centers to be able to manage.”

STRAIN ON PARENTS

Baynes, whose daughter is now five years old, describes her situation as an uphill battle.

“It’s like being in school again,” said Baynes of all the medical and legal know-how she’s had to learn. “As a mother of a child with a disability, you have to ask a lot of questions and do a lot of research.”

As her daughter prepares to enter kindergarten in the public school system next fall, Baynes said her biggest fear is bullying and mistreatment. The mother said she’s researching the surrounding elementary schools and consulting her child’s current therapist on the best options.

Once they settle on a school, the next step is setting up an IEP (Individualized Education Program) meeting where Baynes and school staff can discuss her daughter’s needs.

Cole, executive director at the CCR&R, who is also a parent to a special needs child is familiar with the involved process and challenges parents encounter.

“It’s like trying to peel apart an onion and you have to learn ‘Okay, well I can do this up until my child is three, I can get these resources from when my child is three to 21, and when my child is an adult, I have to go through these steps to get the resources’,” Cole explained.

The need for daycare doesn’t necessarily stop when the child reaches school age either, points out Cole. She’s relied on after-school services in order to keep working full time.

Baynes said she plans on sending her daughter to Kicklighter after school so she can continue her ABA therapy there and so Baynes can continue working her nine-to-five job. Because her child is not on the severe end of the autism spectrum, she won’t be able to receive ABA therapy at her elementary school.

“My focus right now is my daughter is getting all the services she needs,” said Baynes.

INCLUSION CENTERS FACE OWN SET OF CHALLENGES

In an effort to enhance the quality of day care centers, state and federal mandates required all facilities to become Quality Rated by 2022 in order to continue serving children who receive subsidized tuition through CAPS.

Quality Rated criteria covers certain physical standards, enhanced curriculum and professional development.

Matthew Reardon ELA had been taking kids under CAPS before the new mandate. Once the policy changed, the preschool applied for multiple grants, including the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s Workforce Initiative Fund, in order to achieve Quality Rated status, which they received this year.

“CAPS wanted families to be able to choose quality care and the only way to choose quality care was for us to be quality rated,” said Torres.

But it also put some smaller, less-resourced centers in a tight spot. Torres described the situation as a double-edged sword.

“It was something we had to think about just because some of their (Quality Rated) rules don’t take into account kids with autism or kids with disabilities,” said Torres, “But at the same time, there are a lot of kids that have disabilities who need CAPS and need additional funding for tuition.”

Torres said one of the Quality Rated rules requires kids to wash their hands for 20 seconds, which can be difficult for kids with sensory issues.

“Some of them can’t stand water or the bubbles scare them or the sound of the water scares them, so we have to find ways to get them to be able to wash their hands for 20 seconds,” explained Torres.

Davis of Kicklighter Academy also acknowledged how the Quality Rated rules aren’t a one-size-fits-all for daycare centers like theirs. Some rules end up running counterintuitive to their care for kids with autism.

Davis describes a situation where kids are required to clean up after themselves before moving onto the next activity such as mealtime. According to Quality Rated standards, kids aren’t supposed to be kept waiting for long periods of time.

When there’s an autistic child involved, “we don’t want to go over and clean up the toys for them,” explained Davis. “That’s one of the things we’re trying to teach them — how to transition and get ready.”

There’s a constant strive for balance, Davis describes, between serving the needs of all children. In an inclusion center, kids learn how to be patient and inclusive of kids of all abilities.

“We do a lot of work here and it’s a joy to work with children and to be in this position to make them feel safe and want to learn,” said Davis.

But ultimately, in order to continue doing that type of work, there needs to be enough resources for these inclusion centers, she said.

“We need funding and training (for teachers). We need to have a meeting with all of the daycare owners to ask ‘What do you need to take care of a special needs child?’”