Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Savannah officers shoot, kill man suspected of armed robbery

Georgia News
Updated 27 minutes ago
Authorities say they're investigating after police officers shot a suspect during a chase in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after police officers shot a suspect during a chase in Savannah.

The Georgia Department of Investigation said the Savannah Police Department asked the agency to investigate the Monday shooting.

Savannah police responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at a beauty shop Monday evening, the GBI said in a statement.

The officers found 31-year-old Kevin Dubois of Savannah holding a handgun, and told him to drop the gun but he ran and officers began chasing him, the GBI said.

Dubois then pointed his handgun at officers and was shot by two officers, the GBI said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no reported injuries to the officers.

A handgun and bundles of money were found at the scene, authorities said.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
41m ago
Being Harbaugh: Quirky, competitive, ingenious, disruptive
1h ago
Atlanta-area recruiting proves rich in top basketball talent
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top