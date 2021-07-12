ajc logo
Savannah museum hires new chief curator from Smithsonian

Georgia News
12 minutes ago
Georgia's oldest public art museum has hired a new chief curator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s oldest public art museum has hired a new chief curator.

The Telfair Museums in Savannah announced recently that Crawford Alexander Mann III take its top curator job in November. Mann comes to Georgia from Washington, where he has worked as curator of prints and drawings at the Smithsonian American Art Museum since 2017.

Telfair CEO Ben Simons said Mann’s “wide-ranging expertise in American art” will be a big asset in Savannah, where the Telfair houses exhibits at three different sites.

Mann is currently pursuing his doctorate at Yale University, where he earned his master’s degree in art history.

The Telfair opened in Savannah's downtown historic district in 1886.

