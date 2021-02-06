Savannah museum awarded $15,000 grant for folk art exhibit

The National Endowment for the Arts grant will help the Telfair Museums fund an exhibit of maritime drawings by William O. Golding. The artist was kidnapped by mariners along the city's riverfront in 1882 when he was an 8-year-old boy.

Golding spent nearly five decades working on ships at sea. He returned to Savannah in the 1930s, and spent years as a patient at the city's U.S. Marine Hospital, where Golding was treated for chronic bronchitis.