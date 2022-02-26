Savannah moves ahead with St. Patrick's Day festivity plans

Savannah's city council has approved some changes to the 2022 celebration aimed at curbing public drunkenness and boosting business at local bars and restaurant. But the sprawling parade is scheduled to return March 17, after being cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Mayor Van Johnson said as the city council met Thursday that COVID-19 infections are expected to keep declining ahead of St. Patrick's Day. The seven-day average of new infections in Savannah and Chatham County dipped below 50 cases per day last week for the first time since before Christmas.