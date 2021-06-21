Savannah hospitals trying to recover from ransomware attack

Local news outlets report that the St. Joseph's/Candler health system, which operates two hospitals in Savannah and has 4,200 employees, was still using backup procedures including paper records Monday. Some patients have said they were turned away from their scheduled appointments while others saw physicians as normal after the attack Thursday.

“While we continue to investigate the incident, we’re working to get systems up and running as quickly and as safely as possible,” spokesman Scott Larson said in a Monday statement. “Our priority is patient care, and our staff are committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients.”