Savannah harbor deepening finished; dredging began in 2015

The deeper water allows larger ships with heavier loads to transit the Savannah River without having to wait for higher tides.

But the harbor expansion wasn't just about dredging. The government spent $14 million salvaging the sunken remains of the ironclad Confederate gunship CSS Georgia, which had been scuttled to the river bottom during the Civil War and posed a potential hazard to dredge operators.

Another $100 million went to building a pair of stations along the riverbank equipped with large machines that suck up water and swirl it with oxygen before injecting the mixture back into the river to help blue crabs, striped bass and endangered shortnose sturgeon breathe.

The oxygen injectors were required in a legal settlement the Army Corps reached with conservation groups to mitigate environmental damage caused by the harbor expansion.