Savannah deficit projection dips, but could continue in 2021

She told city council members that spending controls won't end when the current budget wraps up on Dec. 31 and that more cuts will be needed in the 2021 budget. The city could cut costs by moving city employees out leased buildings.

One bright spot was a $2 million windfall in back sales taxes from the state, part of a statewide adjustment in sales taxes after an audit found the state wasn't sending enough money to cities.

City officials had hoped to offset $1.5 million in personnel expenses with federal pandemic aid, but said Gov. Brian Kemp won't be releasing any more funds to the city.