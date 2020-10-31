Savannah councilwoman may face censure for ethics violations

A three-member panel found that Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter violated ethical standards when she used profanity during a closed-door meeting, news outlets reported. The group found that on another occasion Gibson-Carter used her purse to strike a fellow council member.

It’s up to Mayor Van Johnson and the rest of Savannah’s City Council to decide whether to act on the ethics panel’s recommendation to publicly censure Gibson-Carter. Ethics complaints were filed by four of the council's eight members. The mayor testified her outbursts had disrupted city business.