Savannah could demolish public housing complex near downtown

The Savannah Morning News reports that Housing Authority of Savannah Executive Director Earline Davis told the City Council last week that the authority could seek federal permission this year to demolish the 315-unit Yamacraw Village. She said it could take up to a year for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to make a decision.

Yamacraw Village was built in 1941. Davis said residents were notified of the possible demolition last fall. If the complex is knocked down, people living there would get financial assistance to relocate them. Under the fastest possible timeline, relocation could begin late this year.