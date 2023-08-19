Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brookwood 21, McEachern 20
Clarke Central 28, Cedar Shoals 7
Colquitt County 48, Dutch Fork, S.C. 21
Douglass 21, Mays 18
East Coweta 28, Starr's Mill 21
Lowndes 46, Arden Christ School, N.C. 21
Mary Persons 20, Northeast-Macon 14
Mill Creek 49, North Gwinnett 14
Morrow 22, Forest Park 0
Newton 50, Hapeville 0
Norcross 45, Marietta 23
North Clayton 44, Riverdale 28
Northgate 31, Whitewater 18
Northside-Warner Robins 33, Jones County 21
Sandy Creek 44, Newnan 24
Stephenson 46, Lithia Springs 20
Stockbridge 36, Douglas County 28
T.W. Josey 28, Savannah 26
Walton 49, Grayson 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Editors' Picks
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
THE GATHERING 2023
The Latest