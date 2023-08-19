Saturday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Brookwood 21, McEachern 20

Clarke Central 28, Cedar Shoals 7

Colquitt County 48, Dutch Fork, S.C. 21

Douglass 21, Mays 18

East Coweta 28, Starr's Mill 21

Lowndes 46, Arden Christ School, N.C. 21

Mary Persons 20, Northeast-Macon 14

Mill Creek 49, North Gwinnett 14

Morrow 22, Forest Park 0

Newton 50, Hapeville 0

Norcross 45, Marietta 23

North Clayton 44, Riverdale 28

Northgate 31, Whitewater 18

Northside-Warner Robins 33, Jones County 21

Sandy Creek 44, Newnan 24

Stephenson 46, Lithia Springs 20

Stockbridge 36, Douglas County 28

T.W. Josey 28, Savannah 26

Walton 49, Grayson 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

