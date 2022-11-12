Saturday's Scores

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

First Round=

Buford 63, Peachtree Ridge 6

Camden County 44, East Coweta 33

Carrollton 38, Lowndes 14

Colquitt County 56, Pebblebrook 16

Grayson 30, Hillgrove 3

Harrison 21, Brookwood 17

Lambert 45, Wheeler 14

Marietta 35, Newton 0

Mill Creek 59, Meadowcreek 22

Milton 28, Cherokee 14

Norcross 33, Mountain View 13

North Cobb 42, Denmark 10

North Gwinnett 37, Dacula 7

Parkview 34, North Paulding 28

Walton 35, South Forsyth 21

Westlake 28, Valdosta 13

GHSA Class AAAAA=

First Round=

Calhoun 23, Eastside 21

Cambridge 27, Maynard Jackson 20

Cartersville 43, Clarke Central 10

Cass 27, Jefferson 17

Coffee 34, Ola 6

Creekside 54, Greater Atlanta Christian 16

Dalton 7, Loganville 3

Decatur 33, Harris County 20

Dutchtown 37, Statesboro 0

Kell 38, Lithia Springs 22

Mays 44, Centennial 16

Northgate 38, Arabia Mountain 14

Northside-Columbus 35, Tucker 27

Ware County 55, Jones County 13

Warner Robins 31, Jenkins 13

GHSA Class AAAA=

First Round=

Burke County 23, LaGrange 20

GHSA Class AAA=

First Round=

Adairsville 55, Douglass 26

Calvary Day 49, Salem 0

Carver-Atlanta 44, Ringgold 28

Carver-Columbus 39, Upson-Lee 0

Cedar Grove 48, Bremen 7

Dougherty 39, Mary Persons 23

Harlem 28, Long County 0

Hebron Christian Academy 63, Pickens 14

Liberty County 19, Morgan County 14

Monroe Area 35, Dawson County 13

Oconee County 49, Lumpkin County 21

Peach County 16, Crisp County 0

Sandy Creek 70, Coahulla Creek 14

Savannah Christian Prep 41, Hephzibah 26

Stephens County 51, Wesleyan 14

Thomasville 42, Jackson 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

