Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
First Round=
Buford 63, Peachtree Ridge 6
Camden County 44, East Coweta 33
Carrollton 38, Lowndes 14
Colquitt County 56, Pebblebrook 16
Grayson 30, Hillgrove 3
Harrison 21, Brookwood 17
Lambert 45, Wheeler 14
Marietta 35, Newton 0
Mill Creek 59, Meadowcreek 22
Milton 28, Cherokee 14
Norcross 33, Mountain View 13
North Cobb 42, Denmark 10
North Gwinnett 37, Dacula 7
Parkview 34, North Paulding 28
Walton 35, South Forsyth 21
Westlake 28, Valdosta 13
GHSA Class AAAAA=
First Round=
Calhoun 23, Eastside 21
Cambridge 27, Maynard Jackson 20
Cartersville 43, Clarke Central 10
Cass 27, Jefferson 17
Coffee 34, Ola 6
Creekside 54, Greater Atlanta Christian 16
Dalton 7, Loganville 3
Decatur 33, Harris County 20
Dutchtown 37, Statesboro 0
Kell 38, Lithia Springs 22
Mays 44, Centennial 16
Northgate 38, Arabia Mountain 14
Northside-Columbus 35, Tucker 27
Ware County 55, Jones County 13
Warner Robins 31, Jenkins 13
GHSA Class AAAA=
First Round=
Burke County 23, LaGrange 20
GHSA Class AAA=
First Round=
Adairsville 55, Douglass 26
Calvary Day 49, Salem 0
Carver-Atlanta 44, Ringgold 28
Carver-Columbus 39, Upson-Lee 0
Cedar Grove 48, Bremen 7
Dougherty 39, Mary Persons 23
Harlem 28, Long County 0
Hebron Christian Academy 63, Pickens 14
Liberty County 19, Morgan County 14
Monroe Area 35, Dawson County 13
Oconee County 49, Lumpkin County 21
Peach County 16, Crisp County 0
Sandy Creek 70, Coahulla Creek 14
Savannah Christian Prep 41, Hephzibah 26
Stephens County 51, Wesleyan 14
Thomasville 42, Jackson 21
