Georgia News

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Athens Academy 47, Oglethorpe County 27

Carver-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0

Cherokee 42, Etowah 25

Chestatee 56, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Clarke Central 48, Apalachee 21

Eastside 37, Madison County 7

George Walton 41, Loganville Christian 8

Greater Atlanta Christian 21, Dawson County 16

Harris County 21, Northside-Columbus 0

Heritage-Catoosa 31, Northwest Whitfield 21

Hiram 34, Dalton 13

Jackson 26, Rutland 7

Jackson County 48, Alcovy 10

Jefferson 49, West Hall 7

Lafayette Christian 38, Unity Christian 26

Lee County 35, Thomas County Central 23

Lovett 28, Holy Innocents' 6

Monroe Area 48, East Hall 42

Morgan County 35, Westside (Macon) 32

North Hall 43, Pickens 27

Northgate 23, McIntosh 12

Pacelli Catholic 56, Strong Rock Christian 34

Peach County 55, Westover 36

Prince Avenue Christian 43, Hart County 21

Rabun County 50, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14

Ridgeland 28, LaFayette 23

Shaw 35, Columbus 7

Social Circle 29, Putnam County 22

Villa Rica 49, Lithia Springs 29

Whitefield Academy 35, Mt. Paran Christian 8

Woodstock 28, Creekview 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Return to football reminds Apalachee of all Ricky Aspinwall meant
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, wife Nicole donate $3M to Hurricane Helene relief...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

One of the fastest-growing groups in the U.S.? People 100 and older
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robyn Hutson

What’s it like to be 100 years old? Four Georgians share their stories
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2025 Club World Cup final to be at MetLife Stadium, site of 2026 World Cup final26m ago
At the Plains Peanut Festival, Jimmy Carter’s birthday and crop damage stir the mood1h ago
Smith throws 2 TD passes to help North Alabama get first win, 25-16 over West Georgia1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents