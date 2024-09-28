Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Athens Academy 47, Oglethorpe County 27
Carver-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0
Cherokee 42, Etowah 25
Chestatee 56, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Clarke Central 48, Apalachee 21
Eastside 37, Madison County 7
George Walton 41, Loganville Christian 8
Greater Atlanta Christian 21, Dawson County 16
Harris County 21, Northside-Columbus 0
Heritage-Catoosa 31, Northwest Whitfield 21
Hiram 34, Dalton 13
Jackson 26, Rutland 7
Jackson County 48, Alcovy 10
Jefferson 49, West Hall 7
Lafayette Christian 38, Unity Christian 26
Lee County 35, Thomas County Central 23
Lovett 28, Holy Innocents' 6
Monroe Area 48, East Hall 42
Morgan County 35, Westside (Macon) 32
North Hall 43, Pickens 27
Northgate 23, McIntosh 12
Pacelli Catholic 56, Strong Rock Christian 34
Peach County 55, Westover 36
Prince Avenue Christian 43, Hart County 21
Rabun County 50, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14
Ridgeland 28, LaFayette 23
Shaw 35, Columbus 7
Social Circle 29, Putnam County 22
Villa Rica 49, Lithia Springs 29
Whitefield Academy 35, Mt. Paran Christian 8
Woodstock 28, Creekview 21
