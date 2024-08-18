Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bleckley County 31, Rutland 0
Carver-Atlanta 34, Southwest DeKalb 21
East Forsyth 44, Forsyth Central 10
Houston County 57, Alpharetta 10
Jackson 24, Hardaway 14
Mount Vernon 46, Darlington 27
North Gwinnett 39, McEachern 17
Northwest Whitfield 35, Coahulla Creek 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 41, Benedictine Military 17
Seckinger 41, West Hall 10
South Forsyth 40, South Cobb 14
Towns County 42, Murray County 14
Walton 30, Brookwood 21
