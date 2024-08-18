Georgia News

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bleckley County 31, Rutland 0

Carver-Atlanta 34, Southwest DeKalb 21

East Forsyth 44, Forsyth Central 10

Houston County 57, Alpharetta 10

Jackson 24, Hardaway 14

Mount Vernon 46, Darlington 27

North Gwinnett 39, McEachern 17

Northwest Whitfield 35, Coahulla Creek 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 41, Benedictine Military 17

Seckinger 41, West Hall 10

South Forsyth 40, South Cobb 14

Towns County 42, Murray County 14

Walton 30, Brookwood 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

