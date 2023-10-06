Sarah Gallagher wins US Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up

Sarah Gallagher won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up on Thursday at Troon Country Club
Georgia News
46 minutes ago
X

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sarah Gallagher won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up on Thursday at Troon Country Club.

The 50-year-old Gallagher, a sixth-grade social studies teacher from Canton, Georgia, won with a 5-foot bogey putt for a halve on the final hole.

“I hit a lot of 5-foot putts when I practice, so I just was trying to talk to myself that this is just like every day,” Gallagher said.

The 58-year-old Kuehn is from Asheville, North Carolina.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

FOLLOW THE BRAVES
A story of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s love of fatherhood and his MVP season5h ago

Credit: AP

TRUMP CO-DEFENDANT
Fulton judge rejects lawyer Sidney Powell’s request to dismiss charges
4h ago

Credit: Athens Clarke-County Police Surveillance footage

CONTINUING COVERAGE
In court, UGA casts blame to others for fatal crash
8h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘There’s no answers’: Cobb family awaits justice after teen killed at sleepover
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘There’s no answers’: Cobb family awaits justice after teen killed at sleepover
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta officer charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rookie QB Stroud aims to continue impressive start as surging Texans visit Falcons
4h ago
Browns' running game spinning its wheels since losing star Nick Chubb to season-ending...
5h ago
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder facing questions about job security in test against C.J...
6h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
4h ago
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top