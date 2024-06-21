Georgia News

Sarah Bacon leads women's 3-meter springboard at US diving trials, bidding for 2nd Olympic event

Sarah Bacon leads the women’s 3-meter springboard and Carson Tyler is setting the pace in men’s 10-meter platform after the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic diving trials in Knoxville, Tennessee
5 minutes ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Bacon led women's 3-meter springboard and Carson Tyler topped men’s 10-meter platform after the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic diving trials on Thursday.

Bacon was consistent throughout her list and totaled 341.25 points. She was trailed by Alison Gibson at 317.70 and Sophie Verzyl with 313.55.

Krysta Palmer, the bronze medalist on springboard at the Tokyo Olympics, was fourth at 299.30.

Bacon will be looking to qualify for a second event in Paris after earning a spot in synchronized 3-meter Monday at the University of Tennessee natatorium.

Tyler received 477.20 points in the platform semifinal, highlighted by 94.35 points on a front 4½ tuck and 86.40 on a back 2½ with 2½.

Tyler Wills held the second spot with 429.90, followed by Brandon Loschiavo at 424.75.

Scores from the semifinals will carry over into the finals Saturday. The top two women on the springboard will earn spots on the Olympic team, while only the winner of men's platform lands a spot in Paris.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA rolls ahead with Five Points construction plan

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Gwinnett school board OKs $3.2 billion budget with $4,000 teacher raises

Credit: AP

Willie Mays, Negro League players honored at historic field in Birmingham

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline approves $172M to fast-track affordable housing, trails
The Latest

Credit: AP

Most alerts from the NYPD's gunfire detection system are unconfirmed shootings, city...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence insists $275M contract extension won't create any added...
Featured

Credit: AP

Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...
Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport