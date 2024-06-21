Sarah Bacon leads women's 3-meter springboard at US diving trials, bidding for 2nd Olympic event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Bacon led women's 3-meter springboard and Carson Tyler topped men’s 10-meter platform after the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic diving trials on Thursday.

Bacon was consistent throughout her list and totaled 341.25 points. She was trailed by Alison Gibson at 317.70 and Sophie Verzyl with 313.55.

Krysta Palmer, the bronze medalist on springboard at the Tokyo Olympics, was fourth at 299.30.