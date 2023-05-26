X

Sandercock dominates again, FSU beats Georgia to begin super regionals

Georgia News
1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kaley Mudge went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a double, Kathryn Sandercock allowed only one run in 5 2/3 innings and No. 3 seed Florida State beat 14th-seeded Georgia 8-1 on Thursday night in the opening game of the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Florida State (54-9) and Georgia (42-14) play Game 2 in the best-of-three series on Friday.

Georgia’s Dallis Goodnight led off the first inning with a bunt single to deny Sandercock a second straight perfect game and then Sydney Kuma homered in the second for the Bulldogs' run.

Florida State chased Georgia starter Madison Kerpics in the third inning after RBI doubles from Mudge and Kalei Harding, and a run-scoring single by Michaela Edenfield. The hits pushed Florida State past the school's previous single-season record of 115 doubles. Autumn Belviy also scored on a fielder’s choice in the inning to make it 4-1.

Florida State had the bases loaded in the fifth before Hallie Wacaser got it through the right side to score two for a 6-1 lead. Mudge added a two-run single for a seven-run lead.

Devyn Flaherty extended her hitting streak to a season-high seven games for Florida State.

Kuma's homer was the first Florida State had given up in the last six games.

