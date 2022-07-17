ajc logo
Sanchez, Atlanta United tie 1-1 with Orlando City

Georgia News
15 minutes ago
Juan Sanchez scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 1-1 draw against Orlando City

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Sanchez scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Sunday.

Sanchez tied the score at 1-1 for United (6-8-6) in the 71st minute, assisted by Thiago Almada.

Mauricio Pereyra scored the lone goal for Orlando (8-7-6).

United outshot Orlando 14-3, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.

Pedro Gallese made three saves for Orlando.

Up next for United is a matchup next Sunday against the LA Galaxy on the road, while Orlando plays the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

