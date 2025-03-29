Georgia News
Georgia News

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves play in game 3 of series

The San Diego Padres bring a 2-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (0-2) vs. San Diego Padres (2-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0); Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -133, Braves +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 2-0.

San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Padres averaged 9.0 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth celebrates with third base coach Tim Leiper after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Tatis, Cronenworth homer to give the Padres 4-3 win against the Braves

Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill key Padres' big 7th-inning rally past Braves 7-4 on opening day

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Bucks face the Hawks on 3-game skid

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.