San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (0-1) vs. San Diego Padres (1-0)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0); Padres: Dylan Cease (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Braves +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Padres scored 4.7 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.1.

Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Braves pitching staff averaged 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.7 runs per game in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

San Diego Padres' Gavin Sheets, left, celebrates his home run with third base coach Tim Leiper during the seventh inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

