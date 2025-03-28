San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (0-1) vs. San Diego Padres (1-0)
San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0); Padres: Dylan Cease (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Braves +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.
San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Padres scored 4.7 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.1.
Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Braves pitching staff averaged 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.7 runs per game in the 2024 season.
INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Credit: AP
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
