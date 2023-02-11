San Antonio visits Atlanta, aims to end road losing streak

The Spurs are 5-21 in road games. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27 points and 10 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 112.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Aaron Holiday: day to day (illness).

Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back), Khem Birch: day to day (coach's decision), Tre Jones: day to day (foot).

