San Antonio visits Atlanta, aims to end road losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
San Antonio comes into a matchup with Atlanta after losing 13 straight road games

San Antonio Spurs (14-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (28-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Atlanta looking to end its 13-game road losing streak.

The Hawks have gone 14-11 at home. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.1 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Spurs are 5-21 in road games. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27 points and 10 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 112.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Aaron Holiday: day to day (illness).

Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back), Khem Birch: day to day (coach's decision), Tre Jones: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

