San Antonio and Atlanta meet in non-conference matchup

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 125-114 in the last meeting on Feb. 12. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 23 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.8 points per game while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Derrick White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 9.5 assists while scoring 25.4 points per game. Danilo Gallinari is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: day to day (shoulder), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

