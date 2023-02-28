BreakingNews
Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Sam's Club to open $142M fulfillment center in Georgia

Georgia News
50 minutes ago
Sam's Club plans to open a new $142 million fulfillment center in Georgia, creating an estimated 600 jobs

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam's Club plans to open a new $142 million fulfillment center in Georgia, creating an estimated 600 jobs.

Executives for the Walmart subsidiary said the project in Douglas County along the Interstate 20 corridor west of Atlanta will enhance its ability to distribute goods to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast.

"This investment is critical to deliver to our members with speed and provide an overall great experience,” Joseph Godsey, chief supply chain officer for Sam’s Club, said in a news release Monday.

The announcement comes a month after Sam's Club unveiled plans to add more than 30 stores in the coming years in its first expansion since 2017. The first of the new stores will be located in neighboring Florida.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said that Sam's Club and Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart already employ more than 66,000 workers in the state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
2h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit over Beltline
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Buckhead businesses urge senators to reject cityhood push
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons cut veteran QB Mariota, gain $12 million in cap room
1h ago
Showdown looms for South Carolina, LSU at SEC Tournament
2h ago
Column: A PGA Tour offering no guarantees can still deliver
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
8h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top