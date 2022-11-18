ajc logo
X

Samford wins 84-64 against Alabama A&M

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Achor Achor's 18 points, the Samford Bulldogs defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 84-64 on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Achor Achor's 18 points helped Samford defeat Alabama A&M 84-64 on Thursday.

Achor also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-0). Ques Glover scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds. Bubba Parham shot 2 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Garrett Hicks led the Bulldogs (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four steals. Dailin Smith added 10 points and two steals for Alabama A&M. In addition, Cameron Tucker had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock
16h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Black residents of Trilith sue studio, development for discrimination
7h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Black residents of Trilith sue studio, development for discrimination
7h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Class 4A Blog: What to watch for Round 2
7h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
3h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
16h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top