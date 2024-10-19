Samford hands Mercer first loss of season 55-35

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon threw four touchdown passes and Samford handed Mercer its first loss of the season, 55-35 on Saturday.

Crittendon was 23-of-37 passing for 378 yards and survived three interceptions for the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1 Southern). Damonta Witherspoon added a pair of short touchdown runs in the final minutes of the first half for a 42-7 lead.

Mercer (6-1, 3-1) scored 21 straight points in the third quarter, two on short runs by Dwayne McGee to make it 42-21 but Gavin Morris' 55-yard fumble return and Noah Martin's 26-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter fended off the Bears.