Samford goes up against Kennesaw St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jermaine Marshall is putting up 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Marshall is Jaden Campbell, who is putting up 10.3 points per game. The Owls have been led by Chris Youngblood, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC YOUNGBLOOD: Youngblood has connected on 40 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 90.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Kennesaw State is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Samford is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.