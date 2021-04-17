Samford douses Mercer's SoCon championship hopes 44-20

Mercer (5-6, 5-3 Southern Conference) entered needing a win against the Bulldogs combined with a VMI defeat against The Citadel to clinch its first-ever conference championship. But Samford (4-3, 4-3) raced to a 31-7 halftime lead to squash Mercer's hopes.

After Mitchell Fineran's 44-yard field goal put Samford up 3-0 with 4:02 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs' defense forced a three-and-out. Samford went on a seven-play, 72-yard drive that ended when DeMarcus Ware ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.