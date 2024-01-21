Georgia News

Samford defeats Mercer 87-80 for 17th consecutive victory

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray and Achor Achor scored 20 points each and Samford beat Mercer 87-80 on Saturday night.

Staton-McCray added five rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 Southern Conference). Achor added five rebounds. Jaden Campbell shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the 17th victory in a row for the Bulldogs.

Jake Davis finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (8-11, 1-5). Mercer also got 14 points from Jalyn McCreary. Jalen Cobb also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

