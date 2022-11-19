Samford beats Mercer 50-44 in 2OT to cap record season

No. 9 FCS Samford's 10-1 record matches the 1991 team for the best regular-season record in school history. The Bulldogs, who clinched at least a tie for the SoCon title last week, last won an outright conference championship in 1936 when then-Howard College won the Dixie Conference with a 5-3-1 record.

After Samford (8-0 Southern Conference) and Mercer (No. 16 FCS, 8-4, 5-3) scored touchdowns on their first overtime possessions, Mercer missed a field goal to open the second overtime. Crittendon ended it on the second play of Samford's possession.