ajc logo
X

Samford beats Mercer 50-44 in 2OT to cap record season

Georgia News
40 minutes ago
Quincy Crittendon scored on a 25-yard run in the second overtime and Samford defeated Mercer 50-44 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first outright conference title in 86 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon scored on a 25-yard run in the second overtime and Samford defeated Mercer 50-44 on Saturday for the Bulldogs' first outright conference title in 86 years.

No. 9 FCS Samford's 10-1 record matches the 1991 team for the best regular-season record in school history. The Bulldogs, who clinched at least a tie for the SoCon title last week, last won an outright conference championship in 1936 when then-Howard College won the Dixie Conference with a 5-3-1 record.

After Samford (8-0 Southern Conference) and Mercer (No. 16 FCS, 8-4, 5-3) scored touchdowns on their first overtime possessions, Mercer missed a field goal to open the second overtime. Crittendon ended it on the second play of Samford's possession.

Samford's Michael Hiers completed 43 of 55 passes for 454 yards with four touchdowns.

Fred Payton was 30-of-51 passing for 514 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Mercer. Ty James caught 13 passes for an astounding 351 yards, just 25 yards shy of the FCS single-game record.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election audit finds close match in hand and machine counts
7h ago

Second-round highlights: Walton keeps Buford out of quarters for first time this century
18h ago

Second-round highlights: Walton keeps Buford out of quarters for first time this century
18h ago

High school football state playoff scoreboard
The Latest
James Madison rallies to beat Georgia State 42-40
4m ago
Robertson's 23 lead Mercer over Winthrop 77-68
1h ago
Rodgers shares lead at Sea Island with another chance to win
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top